ISLAMABAD: Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth died of coronavirus on Thursday, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson from the Peshawar High Cour said Waqar Seth was hospitalized a week back with coronavirus-related complications and was undergoing treatment at Kalsoom International Hospital in Islamabad.

His funeral prayers will be offered tomorrow in Peshawar at 2:30 pm.

More details to follow…

