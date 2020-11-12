NDMA chairman tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Mohammad Afzal has tested positive for the coronavirus, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, NDMA on its Twitter handle confirmed that Lt General Muhammad Afzal had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. “He has been in quarantine since 9th of November and being treated by Brigadier Arshad,” it added.

Chairman NDMA, Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal tests Positive for Corona. He is quarantined since 9th Nov and being treated by Brig Arshad. He will continue office work from home. pic.twitter.com/2CZLpXGivO — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) November 12, 2020

“He will continue office work from home.”

Read More: PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira tests positive for COVID-19

Earlier on November 9, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab chapter President Qamar Zaman Kaira had tested positive for coronavirus.

The sources had said that Qamar Zaman Kaira got tested for COVID-19 yesterday night and the results came back positive on Monday.

After contracting the coronavirus, the PPP leader had immediately left the election campaign in Gilgit-Baltistan and reached Islamabad. The sources had said that he went into self-isolation for 15 days.

