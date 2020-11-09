PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira tests positive for COVID-19

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab chapter President Qamar Zaman Kaira has tested positive for coronavirus, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The sources said that Qamar Zaman Kaira got tested for COVID-19 yesterday night and the results came back positive on Monday.

After contracting the coronavirus, the PPP leader immediately left the election campaign in Gilgit-Baltistan and reached Islamabad. The sources said that he went into self-isolation for 15 days.

Earlier on October 15, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Political Affairs Rashid Rabbani had breathed his last after suffering from COVID-19.

The family of the PPP leader had confirmed that Rashid Rabbani had died of coronavirus. He had been on a ventilator for the past few days after suffering from severe symptoms of the virus.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had expressed grief over the sad demise of his provincial cabinet member and said that he was among the close aides of the PPP leader Benazir Bhutto.

“His services for the democracy will be remembered forever,” the chief minister had said while paying a tribute to Rashid Rabbani. He had also condoled with the family of the PPP leader over his demise.

