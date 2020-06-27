Funeral prayers of Syed Munawar Hasan offered in Karachi

Funeral prayers

KARACHI: Funeral prayers of former ameer of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Syed Munawar Hasan were offered at Eidgah ground in Karachi’s Nazimabad area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq led the funeral prayers.

The funeral prayers were attended by a large number of people belonging to various walks of life including politicians.

Former ameer of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Syed Munawar Hasan breathed his last on Friday at a Karachi hospital.

He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past few weeks and was recently put on the ventilator after his health condition worsened. He died at the age of 78.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Dr. Arif Alvi expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Hasan and prayed for the departed soul and commiserated with the bereaved family.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, extending his condolences to the bereaved family, said in a tweet: “Grieved to learn about the passing away of former Amir of Jamat-i-Islami Syed Munawar Hassan. His services to Pakistan and commitment to Islam were unwavering. May Allah rest his soul in peace!”

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah offered condolences to the deceased’s family and prayed for the departed soul.

Munawar Hasan was born in New Dehli on August 5, 1941. After the partition of India, he migrated with his family and settled in Karachi. He obtained a Master’s degree in sociology in 1963, and in Islamic Studies in 1966 from the University of Karachi.

He joined the National Students Federation, a student group, and was elected its president in 1959.

He became part of Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba in 1960 and was elected president of its University of Karachi unit, Karachi City Unit, and a member of its Central Executive Council. He became its national president in 1964 and served in that capacity for three consecutive terms.

Munawar Hasan became a member of Jama’at-e-Islami Pakistan in 1967. He was elected Emir or head of the party in 2009

