Funeral prayers of martyred sepoy Hafeezullah, Nadir Hussain offered
MASTUNG/SWABI: Funeral prayers of martyred sepoy Nadir Hussain and sepoy Hafeezullah were offered on Sunday, ARY News reported.
Ten personnel of the Pakistan armed forces were martyred in two separate attacks in Balochistan and North Waziristan tribal region.
Funeral prayers of Sepoy Hafeezullah were offered in Mastung, which were attended by a large number of people belonging from various walks of life including FC personnel.
On the other hand, funeral prayers of Sepoy Nadir Hussain were offered in Swabi. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai, military officers, political leaders and members of civil society attended the funeral.