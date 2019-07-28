Funeral prayers of martyred sepoy Hafeezullah, Nadir Hussain offered

MASTUNG/SWABI: Funeral prayers of martyred sepoy Nadir Hussain and sepoy Hafeezullah were offered on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Ten personnel of the Pakistan armed forces were martyred in two separate attacks in Balochistan and North Waziristan tribal region.

Funeral prayers of Sepoy Hafeezullah were offered in Mastung, which were attended by a large number of people belonging from various walks of life including FC personnel.

On the other hand, funeral prayers of Sepoy Nadir Hussain were offered in Swabi. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai, military officers, political leaders and members of civil society attended the funeral.

A Pakistan army officer, Captain Aqib was among the martyrs. The rest included Havaldar Khalid, Sepoy Hafeezullah, Sepoy Atif Altaf, Sepoy Nadir, Sepoy Naveed, Sepoy Bachal, Sepoy Babar, Sepoy Ehsan, and Sepoy Ali Raza. Read more: 10 Pak Army personnel martyred during terrorist attacks in Balochistan, N. Waziristan The first incident occurred in Gurbaz area of North Waziristan near Pak-Afghan border when terrorists from across the border opened fire on soldiers who were on a regular patrolling. The second incident took place in Balochistan where four personnel were martyred when a contingent of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan troops came under attack by militants during a combing and sensitisation operation between Hushab and Turbat.

Comments

comments