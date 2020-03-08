ISLAMABAD: International Women’s Day is being observed on Sunday to raise awareness against gender bias and to take action for equality.

This year’s theme is “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”.

President Arif Alvi on Sunday took to the micro-blogging website Twitter and paid a glowing tribute to Pakistani women on International Women’s Day, ARY News reported.

President Alvi quoted the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the role and power of women and shared Jinnah’s picture with his sister Fatima Jinnah, Mother of the Nation.

Quaid’s quote on women shared by the president stated: “Power of women is greater than the pen and sword.”

The president tweeted out a list of resolutions and obligations that people, men and the country owed to its women.

The tweet read: “On #WomensDay we agree that Pakistan as a state & all its citizens must ensure for Women: Equal opportunities in education, health & jobs; Inclusion; Ensure inheritance; Safety in all spaces; No harassment & no violence.

Meanwhile, in his message to the nation on the Women’s Day, Prime Minister Imran Khan said inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development could only be ensured by providing equal opportunities and a conducive environment to women.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his pledge to take all measures that would help the women to lead a safe, secure and prosperous life.

He said it is indeed encouraging to see that the women are proving their mettle in every walk of life and achieving excellence in their respective fields at national and international level.

