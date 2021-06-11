FY2020-21: Govt budgets anti-rape, sexual harrassment protection funds

ISLAMABAD: As the federal government announced on Friday the fiscal budget for the financial year 2021-22, it earmarked Rs77 million for the protection of women against harassment at workplaces while Rs100 million for its anti-rape fund established to curb sexual abuse and perversion crimes, ARY News reported.

For the ‘Protection Against Harassment of Women at Work Place’, under the rubric of ministries and division, the federal government has allocated a budget of Rs77 million which will see through the expense borne in the investigation and inquiries of the cases being reported.

Separately, for the deterrence of child abuse and sexual abuse meted out on women and minors, the government has established an anti-rape fund for the investigation and litigation expenses involved in such sensitive cases for speedy justice.

READ: Govt has not imposed any new tax in budget, acknowledges PML-N

For the budget tabled today and which awaits passage in the next budgetary session in the National Assembly, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail acknowledged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government has not imposed any new tax in the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Talking to ARY News, Miftah Ismail said that the PTI-led government has not imposed any direct tax in the budget, adding that the finance minister increased indirect taxes.

Comments

comments