Two receive burn wounds as garments factory caught fire in Karachi

KARACHI: At least two labourers received burns wounds as fire broke out in a garments factory located in New Karachi’s Gabol Town neighbourhood, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Rescue teams along with six fire engines arrived in at the location to control over the fire. Rescue sources said that the blaze at the garments factory was declared third degree fire while more fire tenders were called at the site.

Two labourers were shifted to hospital for medical treatment as they received minor burn wounds in the incident.

Reasons behind emergence of fire were not yet known.

Sindh Minister for Local Government, Saeed Ghani took notice of the incident and issued special directives to fire brigade and water board to put out the blaze at earliest.

He directed to utilise all resources to control the fire and asked authorities to ensure uninterrupted water supplies through tankers and fire bowser. Ghani asked officials from hydrants and tankers to reach at the incident’s site and coordinate rescue teams till completion of dousing process.

Earlier, fire broke out in a cotton factory in the metropolis’ SITE Industrial Area on February 12 which was doused after hours-long battle by the fire fighters.

In a separate incident of fire in Karachi, a fire that erupted in a godown in city’s area of Saddar town gutted numerous air guns and dummy weapons.

The arms godown was located at the first floor of a building at Abdullah Haroon Road. Two fire brigade vehicles rushed to the site after being informed and extinguished the blaze.

