Man dies while playing games on charging phone

In an unfortunate turn of events, a mobile gamer was found electrocuted inside his apartment apparently after playing and charging his phone simultaneously.

The incident occurred in Thailand, where Tinnakorn Rattanauppaphan, 32 was found dead inside his apartment with burn wounds on both of his swollen hands that were touching the phone and charger cable.

The incident came to the knowledge of his friends, who visited the apartment, after he remained absent from his job for two days.

They found him lying still on the mattress below a window. When they tried to wake him he was unresponsive so they contacted the police.

The deceased’s friends Kriatipong Riankham, 29, and Wutthipong Penharn, 26, said their friend had no enemy or problems but only that he spent most of his free time playing on his phone games.

They said: ‘We started to worry after he had been absent from work for a couple days, which was unusual for him.’

The police sent the body for a post-mortem examination and labelled the death as an accident in their initial report.

“Our initial investigations show that there was no trace of fighting or anything that suggests suspicious activity,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Samran Wongchaiya said.

‘So we believe that he was electrocuted to death as he had signs of electrocution and the cause is also consistent with the testimonies of his friends and family that he spent a lot of time playing mobile games.’

