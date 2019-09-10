Indian gamer beheads father after being stopped from playing PUBG

BELAGAVI (KARNATAKA): In a fit of rage over his father allegedly restricting him from playing the mobile game ‘PUBG’, a 21-year-old youth beheaded him at Siddeshwar Nagar in Kakati village of Belagavi, India on Monday (yesterday).

The accused identified as Raghuveer Kumbhar. also reportedly severed his father’s hand and leg.

The deceased has been identified as Shankar Devappa Kumbhar (61), a resident of Siddeshwar Nagar in Kakati village.

According to sources close to the family of the deceased, the accused Raghuveer, student of a polytechnic institute was a dismal student and had failed thrice due to his obsession with gaming.

Suspected drug abuse and gaming addiction are said to be the reason behind his parents being strict on him, sources disclosed.

Raghuveer had demanded money for the same game from his father, Shankar, which he denied on Sunday evening. Enraged over the same, Raghuveer created a ruckus in his residence.

He broke the window panes of one of his neighbor’s houses on the same night. The neighbors informed the local police, who then nabbed Raghuveer and took him to Kakati police station.

Shankar too reached there at a time when police were warning Raghuveer that they would initiate stern action if he creates a nuisance for the people around.

Shankar, who had retired from District Armed Forces just about three months ago, also came down heavily on Raghuveer at the police station before bringing him home.

At about 4.30 am on Monday, Shankar realized that Raghuveer was still playing PUBG on his mobile phone.

Irked over the same, he came out of his bedroom and snatched the mobile phone from Raghuveer. A furious Raghuveer allegedly assaulted Shankar.

He latched the bedroom in which his mother was sleeping and attacked his father beheading him with a sickle. Later, he even severed one of his legs.

Police rushed to the spot and arrested Raghuveer. But he was so furious and in trance of his rage that he demanded the police to wait as he was not finished cutting up the body yet.

A case has been registered at Kakati Police Station.

