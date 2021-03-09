Gang arrested for selling dead chicken in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: A gang involved in selling dead poultry chickens to marriage halls and restaurants has been arrested by Punjab police, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Punjab police and livestock department jointly with ARY’s Team Zimmedar Kaun carried out a raid at different shops in Sahiwal city and caught two people red-handed while selling dead poultry birds.

The suspects used to sell dead chickens to restaurants and marriage halls for Rs100 per bird.

The police have registered cases and started an investigation.

In a similar raid conducted by police last year, the Punjab police arrested a gang involved in supplying meat from dead animals to eateries in Pakpattan and other cities.

Read More: Chicken prices skyrocket to Rs500/kg in Karachi

The police acted on a tip-off and arrested suppliers from different parts of the city. More than 40 kg of meat was recovered from their possession.

It is pertinent to mention here that the price of chicken here in the provincial capital of Sindh has increased by more than Rs50 and being sold at Rs500 per kg.

In Karachi, the price of chicken was recorded at Rs370 per kg for live bird and Rs500 per kg for meat.

