Gang busted for fake marriages in Pakpattan, multiple grooms robbed

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in a raid on Sunday in district Pakpattan took a criminal gang under arrest who looted grooms after luring them into marrying women part of the syndicate, ARY News reported.

According to details, A woman who was posing as the bride to rob the groom along with three gang members were taken into custody after details of their past shenanigans were made note of to the ACE.

Read More: Sialkot police bust gang of robbers, seize over Rs20m looted cash

ACE officer Rana Nadeem Iqbal said that the gang was on the law enforcement agency’s radar for quite some time, it was wanted for looting many hopeful families in the past that married off their sons to eventually be swindled.

Iqbal detailed that the gang married off their female member to affluent families in the villages of Punjab and two male members would then go to the grooms house the next day to rob it and run away with the female gang member.

Read More: Gang using children to peddle drugs busted in Lahore

The males would each pose as different people during the wedding, one posed as the cleric who would oversee the wedding vows while the other posed as a witness from the female’s side to legalize the marriage.

The looters would walk away with cash, jewelry and other valuables from the unfortunate grooms; a case has been registered against the three individuals.

Comments

comments