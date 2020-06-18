Gang using children to peddle drugs busted in Lahore

LAHORE: A gang involved in exploiting young children for pedalling drugs by means of brutal beatings was caught on Thursday by the local police, ARY News reported.

Saddam and Sher Khan gang’s members were caught by the local police from Shalimar area of the city after they were recognized from a viral internet video.

Read More: Aerial firing video lands Lahore youngster in jail

The viral video showed the men inflicting beatings on young children to carry on their dirty work, the criminal had themselves filmed the beating on June 14 and released it on the internet to strike fear and gain clout.

City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore had taken notice of the viral video and directed action against the individuals in it.

Read More: House maid trimmed bald by employers in Lahore

The names of the alleged criminals caught by the police were revealed to be Noor Khan alias Sher Khan, Saddam Mughal and Muddasir.

Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the criminals during the raid, police officials said.

Comments

comments