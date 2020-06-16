House maid trimmed bald by employers in Lahore

LAHORE: Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 5 became a site for an incident of assault and battery when owners of the house that had employed house help, resorted to trimming her head bald, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The brother of the maid, identified as Kishwar, registered a formal complaint against the occurrence at the local police station.

Read More: Housemaid allegedly killed in Gujrat

The application put forth by Kishwar claims that the owners of the house have beaten her sister upon many an occasion in the past.

He also claimed that the homeowners have framed him and his sister in a fake robbery case.

Read More: Child maid 'tortured to death' for mistakenly releasing parrots from cage

Earlier on June 4, an eight-year-old housemaid succumbed to injuries after being brutally tortured by enraged house owners after she mistakenly released two parrots from a cage.

The incident took place in Rawalpindi city where a child maid, 8-year-old Zohra, was reportedly tortured to death by a couple over mistakenly releasing two parrots from a cage.

