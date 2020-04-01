Housemaid allegedly killed in Gujrat

GUJRAT: A housemaid was allegedly killed in Kharian, Gujrat under pretext of coronavirus, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the local police, the body of the housemaid named Ramsha, was buried without autopsy in hurry. “A case has been registered against two on the complaint of the deceased’s father.”

Two including Dr Muhammad Ali have been booked in a case lodged at the PS Kharian Cantt. Ramsha’s father said, her daughter was working in the house of Dr Muhammad Ali at the monthly salary of rs8000.

He alleged that doctor buried his daughter in hurry by saying that she was suffering from the deadly coronavirus.

The deceased’s father said the negative report of her daughter for the COVID-19 confirms that she was killed. He demanded justice in the matter from the concerned authorities.

Read more: CM Usman Buzdar takes notice of torturing housemaid in Gujranwala

Last year in May, another young housemaid was subjected to torture in Gujranwala.

Khadija, 12-year-old, was first beaten with club and then burnt by placing hot iron on her body. Marks of iron were visible on body of the little girl.

The resident of Noshehra Warkan was shifted to home after medical assistance.

