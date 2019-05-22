Another young housemaid tortured in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Another young housemaid was made subject to torture in Gujranwala on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Khadija, 12-year-old, was first beaten with club and then burnt by placing hot iron on her body. Marks of iron can clearly be seen on body of the little girl.

The resident of Noshehra Warkan has been shifted to home after medical assistance.

Family of the victim has said that Noshehra Warkan police was not helping.

Police said she was tortured in Iqbal Town, Lahore, so action would also be taken in the same area.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar has taken notice of torturing a housemaid in Gujranwala on Wednesday.

Read More: CM Usman Buzdar takes notice of torturing housemaid in Gujranwala

As per details, the provincial chief executive has sought a report from commissioner and Regional Police Officer (RPO) into the matter.

Buzdar has also directed to take legal action against the responsible persons and asked to provide best treatment facilities to the girl, who was brutally assaulted.

On Tuesday, a 10-year-old domestic worker was subjected to brutal torture in Gujranwala.

The minor maid, Jina Karamat had said that she was poured on boiling water and sprinkled chilies on her wounds by her mistress over mistakenly smashing a plate in WAPDA town, area of Gujranwala.

Comments

comments