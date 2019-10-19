Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Gang war criminal involved in police attacks arrested

gang war police attack

KARACHI: Police has arrested a criminal involved in gang war crimes, SSP City Police announced in a  media briefing on Saturday.

Kalri police station personnel in a raid arrested Afzal Shah and recovered a Kalashnikov from his possession, SSP City Muqaddis Hyder said.

Accused Afzal Shah was involved in attacks on police personnel, SSP Hyder said. He had attacked a police post in Lyari’s Musa Lane with his accomplices in year 2015, the police officer said.

Two policemen were martyred in the attack, while two gang war attackers were also killed in the incident, SSP Muqaddis Hyder said.

The arrested man is a notorious criminal involved in various encounters with police and killings, SSP said.

Police conducted a raid at his house on Oct. 05 and recovered large quantity of illegal arms and munitions.

He was also wanted to police in scores of murder, attempt to murder and robberies, he added.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Sindh govt to dispatch vehicles number plates to owners homes

Pakistan

Shandur-Chitral alternate route to promote tourism: KP CM

Pakistan

Finance team turns around economy within a year: PM Imran

Pakistan

President Arif Alvi to embark on Japan visit tomorrow


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close