Gang war criminal involved in police attacks arrested

KARACHI: Police has arrested a criminal involved in gang war crimes, SSP City Police announced in a media briefing on Saturday.

Kalri police station personnel in a raid arrested Afzal Shah and recovered a Kalashnikov from his possession, SSP City Muqaddis Hyder said.

Accused Afzal Shah was involved in attacks on police personnel, SSP Hyder said. He had attacked a police post in Lyari’s Musa Lane with his accomplices in year 2015, the police officer said.

Two policemen were martyred in the attack, while two gang war attackers were also killed in the incident, SSP Muqaddis Hyder said.

The arrested man is a notorious criminal involved in various encounters with police and killings, SSP said.

Police conducted a raid at his house on Oct. 05 and recovered large quantity of illegal arms and munitions.

He was also wanted to police in scores of murder, attempt to murder and robberies, he added.

