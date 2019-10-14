Rangers arrest 12 ‘criminals’ during raids in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Monday arrested 12 suspects from different areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the law enforcement agencies conducted raids at Kharadar, Korangi, Mehmoodabad, Metahdar and arrested 14 suspects.

The outlaws were involved in street crimes and dacoity cases. The rangers also recovered a huge cache of ammunition from them.

The suspects were later handed over to the police for further investigation.

It must be noted that Pakistan Rangers Sindh has intensified snap checking and tighten security in Karachi owing to a sudden rise in street crime in the metropolis.

As per details, the Director-General (DG)Rangers Sindh, Omar Ahmed Bukhari has directed officials to strict snap checking in different areas of the metropolis.

Earlier on October 5, special policing powers of Rangers in Sindh have further been extended for three months.

A notification has been issued by the Sindh home department after the approval of Interior Ministry in this regard.

The paramilitary force has been playing its effective role in curbing heinous crimes in the province. Previously, the Sindh government extended Rangers’ special powers for Karachi in the month of July.

