Garment factory catches fire in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A portion of a garment factory caught fire in Malik Pura neighbourhood of Gujranwala, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Several rescue and firefighting teams rushed to the factory and started dousing the blaze.

According to rescue officials, two vehicles of fire brigade are taking part in the operation. Rescue sources said that the fire erupted due to short-circuit which turned machinery of the factory into ashes.

The incidents of fires are common in Pakistan due to the poor safety standards with inadequate fire extinguishers and fire alarm systems.

Earlier in June, an oil factory had caught fire which was doused after five hours of toil, five charred dead bodies of factory workers were pulled from the burning establishment by rescue workers.

The factory was housing almost 100,000 litres of oil which caught fire.

In another incident, at least eight persons, including a woman and two children, had lost their lives when a fire erupted after a cylinder exploded at a spray factory situated in Shahdara, Lahore on January 28.

The roof of the factory had caved-in due to intensity of the fire that took over the entire factory situated in Imamia colony of Shahdara.

