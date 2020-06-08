FAISALABAD: An oil factory inferno has been brought under control after five hours of toil, five charred dead bodies of factory workers have been pulled from the burning establishment by resuce workers, ARY News reported on Monday.

A total of 12 fire brigade vehicles took part in the mammoth fire fighting effort.

Read More: Fire at Karachi’s mutli-storey building doused

Five workers who have recieved severe burns have also been pulled from the factory and are currently recieving medical aid in Allied Hospital’s Burns Unit.

The factory was housing almost 100,000 litres of oil which caught fire and yet to be brought under control.

At least eight persons, including a woman and two children, were killed when a fire erupted after a cylinder exploded at a spray factory situated in Shahdira, Lahore on January 28.

Read More: At least eight killed, two injured in Lahore factory fire

The roof of the factory caved-in due to intensity of the fire that took over the entire factory situated in Imamia colony of Shahdira.

At least 10 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort. Rescue teams faced hardship in carrying out operation due to darkness as transformer of the factory also burnt in the fire.

Comments

comments