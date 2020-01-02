Gas explosions, leaks claim two lives, 13 injured in various incidents

KARACHI: Incidents of gas explosions and leakage claimed two lives, while 13 injured amid shivering weather across the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A father and a son died of suffocation in Chowk Azam town of district Layyah in Punjab due to gas leakage in their room.

A faulty heating system in a closed room at a house in Kot Sultan area, leaked gas and left a man and his son dead during the sleep, while another son was admitted at hospital in a precarious condition.

In another incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Amangarh Labour Colony of Nowshera, seven members of a family were injured in a gas explosion.

The injured, including women and children, were admitted at Nowshera Medical Complex for medical attendance, rescue officials said.

In an incident of explosion caused by gas leakage in Mehrabpur town of Sindh’s Naushehro Feroz district, five members of a family, including a couple and their three children, were injured.

The injured people were transferred to Nawabshah for medical treatment.

The gas heater in their room caused explosion, local police said. The explosion also caused collapse of a portion of the roof.

“The injured were first taken to Mehrabpur government hospital but due to absence of a burn ward the injured were transferred to Nawabshah hospital,” an official said.

