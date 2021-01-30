Gas leakage incident injures two at Nawaz Sharif’s residence in Raiwind

LAHORE: A gas leakage incident at the residence of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Raiwind has caused injuries to two people, ARY NEWS reported quoting PML-N Leader Attaullah Tarar.

Sharing the details of the incident, Attaullah Tarar said that the gas leakage incident occurred in the chiller plant of the Raiwind residence.

“Two people got injured in the incident and were rushed to a hospital, where they are said to be in a stable condition,” he said. “The incident occurred due to a technical fault in the chiller plant,” the PML-N leader said.

It is pertinent to mention here that gas leakage incidents have occurred in the country and have sometimes led to a number of casualties.

In one such incident recently, a gas bowser caught fire at the National Highway near Rahim Yar Khan disrupting traffic flow in the area. Two persons were killed in the mishap.

Read More: Two labourers die in Lahore gas leakage incident

The motorway police diverted vehicular traffic to alternate routes after tyres of a gas bowser caught fire at the highway in an accident.

The spot of the incident was sealed and a special squad of the motorway police was deployed at the scene.

Comments

comments