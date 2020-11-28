Gas outages: Karachi citizens protest low to no gas pressure but can’t complain

KARACHI: Citizens of Karachi feel the brunt of institutional negligence as their gas supply has been hampered with unprecedented severity while this has further deteriorated on Saturday as utility supplier’s online system has collapsed, ARY News reported.

Similar to adding insult to injury, the citizenry cannot make complaints or find out the status of their gas supply restoration as Sui Southern Gas Company has noted its system is down and the complaint center is out of order.

Our online system is likely to restore by 7 pm, the complaint center said today, while the people stage protests across different parts of the city for long utility supply outages in the winters as the breakdown of supply hinders their routines: cooking, heating, etc.

Irate residents of New Karachi area have taken to roads to express their annoyance over gas loadshedding while those from the Garden area, Kharadar, Soldier Bazar, Nishter Road have reported the worst gas outage as well.

Parts of Gulshan e Maymar, Old City area, Orangi town, Landhi have also reported low gas pressure.

On the other hand, SSGC, Karachi’s sole gas utility supplier, claimed there was no gas loadshedding anywhere in the port city. It said if there’s a low-pressure grievance in any part of the city people should register their complaints in that regard.

We are trying to ensure smooth gas supply to both domestic and commercial consumers, SSGC said today while denying claims of loadshedding being protested in the city.

