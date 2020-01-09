Four of a family dies of suffocation in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Four members of a family died due to gas leakage in their house in Hyderabad district of Sindh province here on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the incident occurred at Latifabad No 12 in Hyderabad, where a family of four members was found dead. The deceased included husband, wife and their two children.

The husband is identified as Waqar.

According to the police, the relatives of the deceased family came to know about the unfortunate incident after no one from the family opened the door of room despite knocked several times.

After being informed about the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and moved bodies and to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Earlier, on December 20, three members of a family died, two others fell unconscious due to suffocation, in a gas leakage incident in Quetta on Friday.

Read More: Six labourers of a family killed due to gas leakage in well

According to rescue sources, the awful incident took place in Quetta’s area of Barori road. Rescues teams reached the spot and moved bodies and unconscious persons to a nearby hospital.

Comments

comments