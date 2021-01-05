Gas supply to domestic consumers a priority, says SAPM Nadeem Babar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s special aide on petroleum Nadeem Babar said Tuesday the gas supply to non-exporting industries have been discontinued as domestic consumers are a priority for Sui gas companies, ARY News reported.

In the months of December and January, the domestic demand for the utility hikes usually, SAPM Nadeem Babar said.

The gas utility companies are not liable to ensure gas supply to captive power industries in winters, Nadeem Babar said today, adding that but despite the hiking demand the Sui companies provided them the gas until late December.

All the non-exporting industries can fulfill their requirement of energy with electricity in absence of gas supply, he said.

The SAPM said we are fulfilling the domestic gas requirements by importing LNG and added that the ministry was hoping to get over low gas pressure within weeks to come.

READ: Residential, industrial areas in Karachi face gas outages for another day

It was reported yesterday the residential and industrial areas faced gas outages for yet another day in Karachi, causing problems for the household consumers and businesses.

According to details, three sectors including CNG stations, captive power plants, and non-export industrial units were deprived of gas supply.

The major industrial zones of the city including SITE, Korangi, North Karachi and others were also facing low gas pressure.

