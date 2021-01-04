Residential, industrial areas in Karachi face gas outages for another day

KARACHI: Residential and industrial areas faced gas outages for yet another day in Karachi, causing problems for the household consumers and businesses, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, three sectors including CNG stations, captive power plants and non-export industrial units were deprived of gas supply on Monday.

The major industrial zones of the city including SITE, Korangi, North Karachi and others were also facing low gas pressure.

“These are unacceptable conditions for running a business,” the North Karachi Industrial Association said adding that they would stage a protest against the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) over gas outages.

Besides the industrial units, the household consumers in parts of the city are also facing low pressure to no supply.

The gas supply remained suspended in most parts of the city at night. Residents of North Karachi complained that there was a severe gas crisis in the area and SSGC officials were not responding to any of their complaints.

Commenting on the ongoing gas crisis in the province, Sindh government’s spokesman Murtaza Wahab said that an intentional bid to create a shortage of gas in the province was against the Constitution of Pakistan.

“They are mocking the constitution by depriving the province of the gas supply,” he said adding that the situation could ruin the industrial units in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) spokesperson said on Saturday that no gas load shedding was being carried out in any part of Karachi.

The spokesperson said that only load management is being carried out in parts of Karachi in order to ensure gas supply to residents of the metropolis.

The SSGC spox further said that residents should contact with company’s complaint centre if they are facing a gas shortage problem.

