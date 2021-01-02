KARACHI: Karachiities are suffering from 10 to 12 hours of gas load-shedding in residential areas of the city besides suspension of supply to non-export industrial units after the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced that it was facing a shortage of 150mmcfd, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, hours-long gas load shedding was witnessed in parts of the city with FB Area, Liaquatabad, Orangi, Site, Lyari, Sir Syed Town, Shadman Town, North Nazimabad, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony and Malir areas experiencing outages of upto eight to 10 hours.

The gas supply to captive power units of the non-export industrial units in Karachi was also suspended.

Commenting on the ongoing situation, the SSGC said that it was facing a gas shortage of 150 mmcfd. “We have shut down the supply to industrial units to fulfill the gas needs of the household consumers,” it said adding that supply to captive power units of the non-export industrial units will remain suspended till January 31.

We have apprised the federal government regarding the gas shortage, the SSGC said adding that they have issued notices for gas closure to all industrial zones.

It further said that supply to captive power units of exports-related units will continue as usual.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on December 28 took notice of gas load shedding across the country.

Taking action on public complaints pertaining to the suspension of gas supply to domestic and industrial consumers, PM Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the federal ministers and the concerned officials in Islamabad today.

Sources said that the prime minister will be briefed on the ongoing gas crisis, reforms in the energy sector and measures taken to overcome the shortage of gas in the country.

