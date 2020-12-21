No gas load shedding in the country, claims Petroleum division

ISLAMABAD: The spokesperson for the Petroleum division on Monday claimed that no gas load shedding is being carried out in any part of the country, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that there is no gas load shedding for the domestic, industrial and commercial consumers in the country. The LNG cargo ship scheduled for December 18 will now reach Pakistan today.

Both the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGC) are trying their best to maintain a normal supply of gas to the consumers, the statement reads.

The complaints of low pressure are being resolved and the use of a gas compressor is illegal, the spokesperson further said.

On Sunday, gas shortage and low pressure in several areas of Karachi were reported.

Residents of areas including Lyari, Chakiwara, Lee Market, Agra Taj, Garden, Shoe Market, Usman Abbad, Purana Golimar, City Railways Colony, Burns Road, Kharadar, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Bhens Colony, Malir and other complained about the shortage of gas and low pressure.

The citizens faced hardships and were compelled to buy LPG cylinders and wood for burning.

