ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday (today) chaired a high level meeting on gas supply at the PM office in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The Prime Minister ordered an all encompassing, broad-based action against those found involved in gas theft during the session.

Special assistant for petroleum Nadeem Babar briefed the meeting about the successes achieved so far in the campaign against gas theft. He informed that 18,000 gas connections involved in gas theft were disconnected during the past two months due to which gas worth Rs 2.5 billion has been saved from theft.

PM Imran directed the concerned authorities to make the anti-gas theft campaign more robust by exposing and taking indiscriminate action.

The Prime Minister was cognizant of people’s troubles and underscored the importance of proper gas supply to the paying consumers of the commodity.

Earlier, the petroleum division on July 2 clarified that no revision of tariff was made in gas prices for fertilizers, import industry and basic household consumers.

In a statement, regarding relief of gas prices, the spokesperson said government was making sincere efforts to ensure that any change in tariff not to affect basic consumers.

It is pertinent to mention here that some reports were circulating in the media that the petroleum ministry had prepared a summary for 200 per cent hike in gas prices.

