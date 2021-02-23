GB cabinet nominates Muhammad Ali Sadpara for civil award

SKARDU: Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) cabinet on Tuesday has nominated renowned mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who along with two other climbers lost his life in an attempt to summit K2 for a civil award, ARY News reported.

The members of the cabinet paid rich tributes to Sadpara and prayed for him.

As per details, the GB cabinet also okayed the establishment of Muhammad Ali Sadpara Institute of Adventure Sports Mountaineering and Climbing, to honor his achievement.

The cabinet also announced to give a suitable job to Sajid Ali Sadpara, son of Muhammad Ali Sadpara.

On February 18, Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Minister Raja Nasir Ali Khan had declared missing mountaineers Ali Sadpara and his companions John Snorri from Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile as dead.

“Keeping in mind the weather conditions at K2, Pakistan Army, government and family of the mountaineer have reached the conclusion that Ali Sadpara and his comrades have expired,” he had said while addressing a press confernece.

Read more: Sadpara, his team’s last location traced through satellite

On February 5, Pakistan’s Muhammad Ali Sadpara and two foreign climbers, John Snorri from Iceland and JP Mohr from Chile went missing while attempting to summit K2.

Soon after, the land and aerial search to find the missing climbers was kicked off by the Pakistan Army rescue teams but failed to trace any clue of the team.

Comments

comments