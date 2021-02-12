SKARDU: The last location of three climbers, including Pakistan’s Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who went missing while attempting to summit the world’s second-highest mountain K2 has been traced through satellite images, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The satellite pictures released by Iceland and Chile were shared with Pakistan that helped in identifying the last location of the missing climbers, sources privy to the development said.

The last location of the missing climbers has been traced where the GPS of the team got off.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the biggest rescue operation at K2. The operation to be carried out with the help of satellite pictures.

On February 5, Pakistan’s Muhammad Ali Sadpara and two foreign climbers, John Snorri from Iceland and JP Mohr from Chile went missing while attempting to summit K2.

Soon after, the land and aerial search to find the missing climbers was kicked off by the Pakistan Army rescue teams but failed to trace any clue of the team.

