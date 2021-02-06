ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa are personally following developments regarding missing K2 mountaineers including Muhammad Ali Sadpara, ARY NEWS reported quoting Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, Zulfi Bukhari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa are concerned and personally following all developments regarding the missing mountaineers.

PM @ImranKhanPTI & COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa are concerned and personally following all developments regarding our missing mountaineers. High alt porters & Lama helis will restart search at the crack of dawn.

Prayers needed from everyone for their safe return!#k2winterexpedition2021 — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) February 6, 2021



He further said that high altitude porters and Lama helicopters will restart the search at the crack of dawn. “Prayers needed from everyone for their safe return!”

In another Tweet hours before, Zulfi Bukhari said that search and rescue teams were actively looking for Ali Sadpara, John Snorri and JP Mohr.

Search & rescue teams are actively looking for Ali Sadpara,John Snorri & JP Mohr. Weather conditions aren’t favourable so it’s not an easy mission. We have support of Pakistan Army and will be doing everything possible to get them home safely.

Keep praying Pakistan!#K2winter2021 pic.twitter.com/lFjGkGs9mi — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) February 6, 2021



“Weather conditions aren’t favourable so it’s not an easy mission,” he said and added “We have [the] support of Pakistan Army and will be doing everything possible to get them home safely. Keep praying Pakistan!”

Meanwhile, the sources said that following failure in establishing contact with Muhammad Ali Sadpara after 35 hours, the government has decided to provide all-out resources to trace his whereabouts.

“The second phase of the rescue and search operation will begin on Sunday,” they said adding that the operation will begin early if weather conditions remained better.

Read More: Nation asked to pray for safe recovery of Ali Sadpara, other K2 climbers

They further said that help from Pakistan Army will be sought for the rescue operation so that their helicopters could be used in finding the missing mountaineers. “Expert mountaineers will also be a part of the rescue operation,” the sources said.

Moreover, it has also emerged that the son of Ali Sadpara, Sajid Sadpara has returned to the base camp after he was sent back from 8200 kilometers altitude owing to a malfunction in his oxygen regulator.

