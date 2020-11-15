GB Elections 2020: Polling ends peacefully, vote count underway

SKARDU: The polling for the general elections of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly has ended without any major disruption and counting of votes is currently underway, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The polling started at 8am and continued till 5pm without any break.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) are among the parties contesting for the 23 constituencies of the GB assembly.

Over 1160 polling stations had been set up across GB among which 418 had been declared very sensitive and 311 as sensitive. A total of 330 candidates from 23 constituencies are contesting the elections.

More than 15000 security personnel from GB, Punjab, KPK, Sind and Bolochistan were deployed at polling stations across GB.

A three-pronged contest between the PTI, People’s Party and PML-N is expected as the opinion polls suggesting PTI ahead in the contest.

The harsh weather could not dampen voters’ enthusiasm as people came out of their homes in trickles and droves to exercise their right to franchise in Gilgit-Baltistan’s third election since the region was given the power to elect their representatives in 2009.

Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan has prohibited to carry mobile phones and other such devices inside the polling stations and within the parameters of 100 meters.

There are 24 constituencies in Gilgit Baltistan while its assembly has 33 seats, including reserve seats for women and technocrats.

