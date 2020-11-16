GB govt rejects polls rigging allegations leveled by PML-N

GILGIT: Spokesperson Gilgit-Baltistan government Faizullah Firaq on Monday ruled out rigging allegations leveled by the former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in GB general elections, held yesterday.

In his statement, Faizullah Firaq said that the GB interim government provided equal level field to the political parties contesting the polls and added that elections were held in a transparent and peaceful manner.

Terming the elections, the most peaceful in the history of GB, the spokesperson said that the people reflected their organized behavior during voting.

Earlier in the day, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had accused GB’s interim government of ‘managing’ elections.

He alleged that several candidates of the party were forced to leave the party.

Unofficial results showed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took lead in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) election 2020 by grabbing victory in 10 constituencies followed by seven seats won by independent candidates out of 23 seats of the region’s Legislative Assembly.

