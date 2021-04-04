ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Gilgit-Baltistan tomorrow (Sunday) where he will announce a “historic” development package for the GB region, ARY News reported.

As per details, the prime minister will visit GB on Monday and unveil a development package for the uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan which was approved by his federal government last month.

The premier gave go-ahead while chairing a meeting on Gilgit-Baltistan Integrated Development Plan.

The projects related to clean energy, transport and communication, health, infrastructure, water sanitation and tourism are part of the package.

PM Khan will also make an important statement regarding granting Gilgit-Baltistan the status of a provisional province of Pakistan.

Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly last year had demanded an interim province status for the region from Pakistan’s federal government.

Regional legislature passing a resolution, demanded an appropriate representation for the Gilgit Baltistan region in Pakistan’s National Assembly, Senate and other federal institutions.

The resolution of the legislature also vows that the people of the Gilgit Baltistan region would continue their moral as well as political support for the freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir.

