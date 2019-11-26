‘Gen Bajwa is a successful army chief’: Asad Umar defends tenure extension

ISLAMABAD: Planning Minister Asad Umar said Tuesday General Qamar Javed Bajwa is a successful army chief, terming the government’s move to grant him tenure extension a suitable decision.

Speaking to ARY News host Kashif Abbasi in his programme, he said the government clarified its position as per the country’s constitution.

The country’s chief executive has to take a decision on an army chief’s tenure extension under Article 243, he said, adding the Supreme Court talked about ambiguity surrounding the extension but there is no such a thing as President Arif Alvi appointed Gen Bajwa as COAS for another three years on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recommendation.

Umar said the government would prove its stance correct in the Supreme Court. He maintained the federal cabinet approved a new summary following the apex court’s objection to the procedure adopted for Gen Bajwa’s re-appointment.

He said it is imperative to respect courts, adding they didn’t want to get sucked into a war of principles.

The minister said Indian steps and regional situation are obvious to everyone. If the country is not in a state of war, it is on the verge of war, he stressed.

