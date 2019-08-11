Genocide of Kashmiris by India unfolding RSS ideology: PM Imran Khan
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the curfew, crackdown and impending genocide of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir is unfolding exactly according to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, (RSS).
In a series of tweets, he said the attempt is to change demography of Kashmir through ethnic cleansing .
The PM expressed fear that this RSS ideology of Hindu Supremacy, like the Nazi Aryan Supremacy, will not stop in IOK; instead it will lead to suppression of Muslims in India and eventually lead to targeting of Pakistan.
I am afraid this RSS ideology of Hindu Supremacy, like the Nazi Aryan Supremacy, will not stop in IOK; instead it will lead to suppression of Muslims in India & eventually lead to targeting of Pakistan. The Hindu Supremacists version of Hitler’s Lebensraum.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 11, 2019
Read more: PM discusses Kashmir crisis with Bahrain’s king over phone
Earlier, on Aug 5, the Indian government stripped the disputed region of its autonomy by revoking Article 370 of its constitution.