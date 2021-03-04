German envoy meets COAS Bajwa, discusses bilateral cooperation

RAWALPINDI: German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported citing Inter-Services Public Relations.

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation, bilateral cooperation in various fields and Afghan Peace Process were discussed in the meeting.

During the meeting, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Germany.

He also appreciated holding of 5th round of Pak-Germany strategic dialogue in September 2020 and expressed hope for mutually benefiting bilateral relations, said ISPR.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

Read More: Pakistan seeks German cooperation in gaming, animation industry

Earlier on February 15, German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlezak had called on federal science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry wherein the two discussed enhancing bilateral coordination with German cooperation in science and technology sectors.

A tweet earlier that day by the Ministry of Science & Technology’s official Twitter handle had announced that Pakistan had sought cooperation from Germany in the field of science, specifically in the manufacturing of electro-medical equipment.

