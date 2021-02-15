Pakistan seeks German cooperation in gaming, animation industry

ISLAMABAD: The German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlezak has on Monday called on federal science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry wherein the two discussed enhancing bilateral coordination with German cooperation in science and technology sectors, ARY News reported.

A tweet earlier today by the Ministry of Science & Technology’s official Twitter handle, announced that Pakistan has sought cooperation from Germany in the field of science, specifically in the manufacturing of electro-medical equipment.

Bernhard Schlezak, German Amb, called on Fed Min for Sci & Tech @fawadchaudhry. German coop in the manufacturing of electromedical equipment sought. Collaboration in the gaming and animation industry will be enhanced. Such coop will be a gamechanger for Pak-German relations. pic.twitter.com/qCLCGPukqn — Ministry of Science & Technology (@MinistryofST) February 15, 2021

It further noted that collaboration in the gaming and animation industry will be enhanced with Germany which will serve as a game-changer for the relations Pakistan and Germany maintain presently.

Separately, the science minister also brought to light the need of organizing academic lectures by Nobel laureates for Pakistani universities to encourage science students and dilettantes.

Separately today in a major turn of events, the federal IT minister Syed Aminul Haque has been appointed as president of Global Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) committee of the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF), a sub-organization of G20 countries.

According to the details, Aminul Haq has been selected for the important position due to his prominent role in the IT and telecom sector in Pakistan.

The WBAF selected Pakistan from 127 countries for the office. It is pertinent to mention here that India was also in a queue to hold this important position but WBAF preferred Pakistan.

