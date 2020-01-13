RAWALPINDI: Mr. Niels Annen, Minister of State of the Federal Foreign Office Germany, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today (Monday).

According to Inter-Services public relations (ISPR) wing of the armed forces, matters of mutual interests of the country and regional security were underscored in the meeting.

Furthermore, measures to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role for ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Earlier on January 10, David Johnston Vice Chief of Defence Australia called on Pakistan’s Chief of Armed Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ISPR reported.

Pakistani Army Chief met the dignitary at the General Headquarters (GHQ) where matters pertaining to mutual interest and the current bushfires in Australia came under discussion, inter-services public relations (ISPR) wing of the Armed forces said.

COAS Qamar Bajwa reiterated the offer he made to General Angus John Campbell, Chief of Defence Force for any assistance in tackling the raging bushfires in Australia.

