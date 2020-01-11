Indian Army Chief’s statement routine rhetoric, Pak Army ever ready: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Rebutting the statement made earlier by the new Indian Army Chief, Manoj Mukund Naravane, the inter-services public relations (ISPR) wing of Pakistan Army termed the development ‘routine rhetoric’.

Director-General for the inter-services public relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter on Saturday and said that aggressive statements by Indian Army Chief were fodder for the Indian nation who is currently embattled with serious problems at home.

Read More: NRC law made against Muslims by BJP who hates them: Mamata Banerjee

The statement by the Pakistan Army Spokesman also expressed undeterred resolve claiming that the Pakistan Armed Forces was ready for any and all Indian acts of aggression against Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Read More: Whenever ‘RSS’ genie comes out of bottle, it leads to bloodshed: PM

The tweet read: “Statements by Indian COAS to undertake military action across LOC are routine rhetoric for domestic audiences to get out of ongoing internal turmoil. Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to any act of Indian aggression.”

Statements by Indian COAS to undertake military action across LOC are routine rhetoric for domestic audiences to get out of ongoing internal turmoil.

Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to any act of Indian aggression. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) January 11, 2020

Comments

comments