NRC law made against Muslims by BJP who hates them: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that the controversial ‘citizenship amendment law’ was a testament to the politics of hate that the BJP strives on, ARY News reported.

The chief minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to reap political benefits from chaos and anarchy between the general populace of India.

Read More: Mothers and Modi: India’s old women brave freezing cold for anti-CAA protest

Banerjee said that the citizenship amendment act was a blatant desecration of the Indian constitution.

The minister said that prime minister Narendra Modi was busy ousting people from the country rather than paying attention to glaring problems within the country.

Read More: Envoys visit aimed to mislead world on Kashmir situation: Hurriyat Forum

National Register of Citizens for Assam (NRC) targeting those that the BJP hates and it has hated Muslims since the beginning, BJP is making NRC a Hindu law,” said Banerjee.

Comments

comments