Ghafoor Haideri seeks MQM-P support for Senate deputy chairman post

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) general secretary and PDM candidate for Senate deputy chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri called on Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, Ghafoor Haideri sought MQM-P’s support for the deputy chairmanship of the upper house of the Parliament.

The country’s overall political situation was also discussed during the meeting.

Federal minister Ameenul Haq, and Maulana Attaur Rehman were also present during the meeting.

Race for Senate chairman, deputy chairman

After Senate polls 2021, all eyes are now set on the coming election for the key offices of chairman and deputy chairman of the upper house.

The PTI’s tally in the Senate stands at 25. Government allies, BAP has a total of 12 seats in the Senate and MQM-P three.

The ruling party has the support of BAP, MQM, PML-Q, GDA and JWP. The opposition and the ruling alliances now have 53 and 47 members, respectively, in the 100-member new Senate.

PDM, an 11-party alliance has nominated Yousuf Raza Gilani for Senate chairman while the government has fielded Sadiq Sanjarni for the upper house chairman slot.

The election to elect the Senate chairman and deputy chairman will be held on March 12 through secret balloting.

