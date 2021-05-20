Ghana Ali ties the knot, schools online trolls criticizing her husband

Pakistani TV actor Ghana Ali is the latest to tie the knot, confirming her nikkah ceremony to millionaire Umair Gulzar on her Instagram.

Ghana shared photos of her nikkah look on her personal Instagram account saying, “Alhumdulillah nikkahfied.” She also added shout-outs for the team behind her look and the photography, including a special thanks to Fatima Sohail for “the last-minute help.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPD0ZzyLD8Y/

The starlet chose a muted, pastel ensemble for her nikkah look with her hair neatly tied back, with minimal jewelry and smoky makeup.

While Ghana did not share any couple pictures on her profile, she did reshare pictures on her Instagram stories, and netizens were quick to run a background check on her husband, who is allegedly already married and also has a child.

Some even took to leaving nasty comments about her husband’s appearance, one of which read, “I thought it’s her chacha or uncle.”

Ghana Ali responded to this comment, saying, “Aunty bol lu but don’t say anything about my husband! Please it’s a request.”

Some even accused her of being a ‘home wrecker’, and having an affair with Umair without the knowledge of his first wife. However, these claims remain unfounded and Ghana is yet to publicly comment on them.

Comments

comments