Blast near Sindh Rangers vehicle in Ghotki leaves three dead

GHOTKI: At least three people including a Sindh Rangers personnel were dead on Friday in a blast targeting a vehicle of the Rangers in Ghotki, ARY News reported.

According to the local police, the vehicle of Sindh Rangers was targeted in area of Ghotta Market.

The bodies were moved to the Civil hospital, whereas the area has been cordoned-off after the incident. The nature of the could not ascertained initially.

The investigation into the blast was underway.

Last year on September 30, a suicide bomber had imploded himself near a medical college, security forces were targeted by terrorists in the heinous act resulting in the martyrdom of one law enforcer.

Miscreants had aimed to target the ‘eagle squad’ of law enforcement in Loralai area of Balochistan who were on patrolling duty near a medical college.

The assailants had been on a motorcycle, one of them was taken out by the firing of law enforcement officials whilst the other got near them and had blown himself up with the help of a detonator he was wearing.

