ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said on Friday that the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) income has increased, while the expenses have recorded a sharp decrease.

He was breaking the members of the Senate, here today.

The minister said audit of the national flag carrier from 2015 to 18, has been completed. Referring to loss of Rs.11 billion to the PIA in year 2019, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the figures were not certified and were not detected in the audit.

He the PIA was placed in a list of bankrupt companies by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), but now it has come out of the list due to positive policies of the incumbent government.

The Aviation minister said rules of transparency were kept in mind while auctioning inner entertainment system of the PIA.

Yesterday, the PIA had slashed its fares for London bound flights.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced a waiver of 10% in ticket prices for flights scheduled to take off from Pakistan towards the capital of the United Kingdom.

The waiver is for all the flights flying in the direction and inclusive of all aircraft classes, said a PIA spokesperson on the occasion.

