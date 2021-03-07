PDM likely to field Gilani as candidate for Senate chairmanship

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) likely to field PPP’s leader and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani as its candidate for the Senate chairmanship, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Source privy to the matter said that the PDM will finalize its candidate for the Senate’s top slot during an important meeting scheduled on Monday. However, both the parties agreed to field a joint candidate for the Senate chairmanship.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif today and discussed strategy about their long march against the government.

During the meeting, both the leaders decided to bring no-confidence motions against the National Assembly speaker and the deputy speaker after the elections for the top Senate posts.

Read More: PPP extends full support to PML-N in Punjab: sources

Earlier today, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

PPP chairman was accompanied by senior party leaders including former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, Qamar Zaman and others. The meeting had discussed the country’s overall political situation and the upcoming Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman elections.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had extended every possible support to the PML-N in Punjab, while Hamza Shahbaz said the decision of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will be accepted about when to present a no-confidence move in Punjab, the sources had added.

