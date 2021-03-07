PPP extends full support to PML-N in Punjab: sources

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

PPP chairman is accompanied by senior party leaders including former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, Qamar Zaman and others. The meeting discussed the country’s overall political situation and the upcoming Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman elections.

Sources privy to the development said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appreciated Hamza Shahbaz’s perseverance while being in jail.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended every possible support to the PML-N in Punjab, while Hamza Shahbaz said the decision of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will be accepted about when to present a no-confidence move in Punjab, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that PPP is eyeing Senate Chairmanship for former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani after he won a hotly contested seat from Islamabad.

It is noteworthy that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has convened a meeting of heads of the alliance’s constituent parties on Monday to devise a post-Senate elections strategy.

