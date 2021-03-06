PDM chief summons meeting to devise post-Senate elections strategy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has convened a meeting of heads of the alliance’s constituent parties on Monday to devise a post-Senate elections strategy, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the meeting will be held at Sindh House in Islamabad at 2 pm on 8th of March during with the opposition’s alliance would devise an anti-government strategy.

Matters pertaining to the long march, elections for the offices of Senate chairman and deputy chairman, vote of confidence, political situation of the country, and other issues will be discussed in the meeting. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will preside over the meeting.

Earlier today, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had finalized arrangements for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led long march towards Islamabad against the incumbent government.

According to the sources, the PPP caravan for the march would leave from Karachi on March 26 and the other caravans of the party from other districts of the Sindh province would join it on way towards Islamabad.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) general-secretary Ahsan Iqbal had announced on Thursday that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would begin its long march against the incumbent government from Karachi on March 26.

