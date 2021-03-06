PPP finalizes arrangements for PDM-led long march towards Islamabad

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has finalized arrangements for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led long march towards Islamabad against the incumbent government, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the sources, the PPP caravan for the march would leave from Karachi on March 26 and the other caravans of the party from other districts of the Sindh province would join it on way towards Islamabad.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) general-secretary Ahsan Iqbal has announced on Thursday that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would begin its long march against the incumbent government from Karachi on March 26.

While addressing PML-N general council meeting in Islamabad, Ahsan Iqbal said that the march will begin from Karachi on March 26 and caravans from all over the country will reach the federal capital by March 30.

Read More: PPP announces to begin long march from Karachi

“PDM has decided that convoys from all over Pakistan will reach Islamabad on March 30 at 3 o’clock. PDM’s movement has entered into the final stage,” said Iqbal.

The PML-N leader further said that any type of division within the party will not be tolerated, adding that PML-N under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will win the next elections in Azad Kashmir.

